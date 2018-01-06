Chelsea held by second-tier Norwich

Premier League champions Chelsea were held to a orwich City in a dull FA Cup third round tie on Saturday. Manager Antonio Conte had made nine changes from the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the league on Wednesday, keeping only Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko in the team. Norwich, relegated to the Championship (second tier) two years ago after one season back in the Premier League, had slightly the better of a quiet first half.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

