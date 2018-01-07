Chelsea January transfer news LIVE: Hazard set to sign new contract – Goal.com
Chelsea January transfer news LIVE: Hazard set to sign new contract
Eden Hazard is set to snub Real Madrid and sign a new deal with Chelsea, The Sunday Express reports. A £300,000-a-week contract is thought to have been on the table since the summer, but the Belgian has been stalling on signing the new deal. But it …
