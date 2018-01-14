Chelsea running on empty, admits Conte – Sport24
Sport24
Chelsea running on empty, admits Conte
London – Antonio Conte believes Chelsea's gruelling schedule and a lack of squad depth are to blame for the champions' recent struggles. Conte's side lacked energy and drive as they were forced to settle for a dour 0-0 draw against 10-man Leicester at …
