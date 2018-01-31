Chelsea signs Palmieri from Roma as back-up to Alonso – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Chelsea signs Palmieri from Roma as back-up to Alonso
Washington Post
LONDON — Chelsea finally signed a back-up for Marcos Alonso at left wing back by bringing in Emerson Palmieri from Roma on the next-to-last day of the January transfer window. Palmieri, a former Brazil Under-17 international who has since switched his …
Emerson Palmieri joins Chelsea from Roma
Emerson signs | News | Official Site | Chelsea Football Club
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!