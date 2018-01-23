Chelsea star Eden Hazard REGRETS making verbal agreement to join Real Madrid – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Chelsea star Eden Hazard REGRETS making verbal agreement to join Real Madrid
Daily Star
The Chelsea star is reportedly worried by the Spanish champions dismal domestic form this season. Barcelona appear to have run away with the La Liga title as they currently sit 19 points clear of Los Blancos in first place. Don Balon now claim Hazard …
Hazard Urges Chelsea To Attack Arsenal
Eden Hazard and Chelsea are going in for the kill against Arsenal
Eden Hazard issues warning to Antonio Conte ahead of Arsenal clash
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!