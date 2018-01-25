Chelsea unhappy with Conte

Chelsea are becoming increasingly frustrated and unhappy with Antonio Conte appearing to criticise their transfer strategy in public, Sky Sports News understands.

Despite Conte continuing to give the impression he has little to do with the club’s transfer dealings, Chelsea are understood to be working hard to sign the players the Italian wants.

Conte suggested he had little impact on the club’s transfer decisions.

“About the transfer market, from the summer, the club decides every single player that comes here,” Conte said.

“My first task is to do my job, to be a coach and to try to improve my players.

“For sure, I don’t have a big impact on the transfer market.”

