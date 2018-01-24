 Chelsea vs Arsenal team news: Batshuayi on the bench for the Blues – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
Chelsea vs Arsenal team news: Batshuayi on the bench for the Blues – Goal.com

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Sports


Chelsea vs Arsenal team news: Batshuayi on the bench for the Blues
Goal.com
Amid speculation over his future, Michy Batshuayi will start from the bench for Chelsea in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal. Even with Chelsea's first-choice striker Alvaro Morata out with a back injury, the Belgian
