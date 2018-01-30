Chelsea would reject £200m bid by Manchester City for Eden Hazard as they do not want to sell to English rival – Daily Mail
Chelsea would reject £200m bid by Manchester City for Eden Hazard as they do not want to sell to English rival
Chelsea would turn down a world record £200million bid from Manchester City for Eden Hazard if the Premier League leaders did try to test their resolve. The reigning Premier League champions will not cash in on their Belgium playmaker and remain …
