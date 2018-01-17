Chibok girls in new Boko Haram video spoke under duress – BBOG

A front line member of the #Bring Back Our Girls, Dr. Allen Manasseh, on Wednesday, said, his group did not make any statement with regards to the new video released by the Abubakar Shekau – led faction of the Boko Haram because they believe it was the usual propaganda by the sect to put the […]

Chibok girls in new Boko Haram video spoke under duress – BBOG

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

