 Chicco Twala Wants To Stop Brenda Fassie Biopic
Chicco Twala Wants To Stop Brenda Fassie Biopic – Okayafrica

Chicco Twala Wants To Stop Brenda Fassie Biopic
South African music producer Sello "Chicco" Twala, who is behind most of Brenda Fassie's hits told City Press that the pop icon's biopic won't go ahead without his blessing. He is taking legal action to stop it. The producer told the paper that he owns
