Chidi Dauda Omege signs 3-year deal with Swedish club GIF Sundsvall
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Chidi Dauda Omege signs 3-year deal with Swedish club GIF Sundsvall
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Nigerian striker Chidi Dauda Omege has signed a three-year contract with Swedish top league club GIF Sundsvall. GIF Sundsvall confirmed the transfer on their official website. The big striker, 27, joined up from lower league Swedish club AFC Eskilstuna …
