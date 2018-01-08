 Chidi Dauda Omege signs 3-year deal with Swedish club GIF Sundsvall – SCORE NIGERIA (blog) | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Sports


Chidi Dauda Omege signs 3-year deal with Swedish club GIF Sundsvall
Nigerian striker Chidi Dauda Omege has signed a three-year contract with Swedish top league club GIF Sundsvall. GIF Sundsvall confirmed the transfer on their official website. The big striker, 27, joined up from lower league Swedish club AFC Eskilstuna

