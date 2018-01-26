Chief J A Akobi, The CEO Of Akobi Enterprises Is Dead (Photos)

The CEO Akobi Enterprises,Chief JA Akobi, died this morning after he was shot. According to report,he was about finishing processing his visa to China before his painful exit.He is one of the richest dudes in Igede Nation.His friend who dhared the news said his child’s dedication is February.His friend who shared the news did not […]

The post Chief J A Akobi, The CEO Of Akobi Enterprises Is Dead (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

