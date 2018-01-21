 Children, the ultimate 100 and change winners – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Children, the ultimate 100 and change winners – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Children, the ultimate 100 and change winners
The Nation Newspaper
The Board of Directors of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation said it was difficult to choose a single recipient in its global competition for a $100 million grant that promises a bold solution to a critical problem of our time. I can see

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.