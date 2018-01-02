Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Her Beautiful Nieces Pose For the Gram As They Promote #WearNigerian

Ever since Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie kicked off her project #WearNigerian, she has been proving to the world that she is surely a woman with style The Multi-award winning bestselling author of “Half of a Yellow Sun” posted photos of herself and her nieces on her social media timeline. Her nieces Kamsi, Chisom and Amaka are actually […]

The post Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Her Beautiful Nieces Pose For the Gram As They Promote #WearNigerian appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

