Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Her Beautiful Nieces Pose For the Gram As They Promote #WearNigerian
Ever since Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie kicked off her project #WearNigerian, she has been proving to the world that she is surely a woman with style The Multi-award winning bestselling author of “Half of a Yellow Sun” posted photos of herself and her nieces on her social media timeline. Her nieces Kamsi, Chisom and Amaka are actually […]
The post Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Her Beautiful Nieces Pose For the Gram As They Promote #WearNigerian appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!