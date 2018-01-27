Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks Immigration, Donald Trump, Nigeria at France’s Night of Ideas

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was present at France’s third Nuit des Idées (Night of Ideas), where she discussed equality, immigration, and, most notably Nigeria. In what was quite the memorable moment, the interviewer asked if there were any libraries in Nigeria, adding that French people didn’t know a lot about Nigeria. Adichie answered saying she […]

The post Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks Immigration, Donald Trump, Nigeria at France’s Night of Ideas appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

