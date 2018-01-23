China Bans Muslim Children From Reading The Quran, Going To Quranic Schools or Even Going To Mosques

Chinese government authorities have banned Muslim children from attending religious events during winter break, in a county in western Chinathat is mostly populated by Muslims. The notification for the ban has been posted online by the education bureau, as authorities step up their suppression of religious freedoms. School students in Linxia county in Gansu province, […]

