HZM Bridge could open in May or June – CCTV
|
Macau Business
|
HZM Bridge could open in May or June
CCTV
The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will open in the second quarter this year, people familiar with the matter told China Daily. Although a precise date has not been fixed, the bridge will start services officially around May to June, according to the …
China completes world's longest sea bridge
Macau | HKZM bridge could be unveiled in Q2
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!