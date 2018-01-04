China to help Nigeria acquire $550million satellites
China EXIM Bank and satellite manufacturer, China Great Wall has agreed to pay $550 million for the procurement of two satellites for Nigeria. The two satellites when acquired will ensure that the Nigerian Communications Satellite limited (NIGCOMSAT) will be able to get the best of the entire African continent with regard to the provision of…
