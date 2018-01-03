 China’s CEFC hits regulatory hurdle in pursuit of Czech JTFG stake: source – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China’s CEFC hits regulatory hurdle in pursuit of Czech JTFG stake: source – Reuters

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Nasdaq

China's CEFC hits regulatory hurdle in pursuit of Czech JTFG stake: source
Reuters
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech National Bank has issued an initial decision to reject a request by Chinese investment group CEFC to raise its stake in Czech-based privately held J&T Finance Group (JTFG) to 50 percent from 9.9 percent, a source with
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitionsReuters Africa

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.