 China’s foreign exchange reserves hit $3.14 trillion | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China’s foreign exchange reserves hit $3.14 trillion

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

China’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $3.14 trillion in December, their highest in more than a year,  blowing past economists’ estimates, central bank data showed on Sunday. Notching up their 11th straight month of gains, reserves added  $20.2 billion in December to hit the record $3.14 trillion, the highest since September 2016 and the biggest…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post China’s foreign exchange reserves hit $3.14 trillion appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.