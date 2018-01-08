Chinese firm denies sacking 1000 SGR workers at Mahi Mahiu – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Chinese firm denies sacking 1000 SGR workers at Mahi Mahiu
The Star, Kenya
China Communications Construction Company, the contractor of the Nairobi–Naivasha SGR Phase 2A project has refuted claims that it has fired 1,000 staff at the Maai Mahiu sub-section. Over the past few days, the workers at the sub-section office No. 4 …
