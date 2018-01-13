Chinese firms to start building sub-sea pipeline installation in Nigeria – Xinhua
|
Chinese firms to start building sub-sea pipeline installation in Nigeria
Xinhua
LAGOS, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Two leading Chinese companies on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony to start the construction of a sub-sea pipeline installation for Dangote Oil Refining Company Limited in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub. Top officials of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!