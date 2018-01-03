Chinese Students Embrace Degrees In Hausa

Diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China dates back 46 years, however citizens of both countries barely know enough about each other culturally. In these changing times some Chinese students at Beijing Foreign Studies University take up Hausa language as a major. BUKOLA OGUNSINA writes. There was festivity in the air amid a flurry of activities […]

The post Chinese Students Embrace Degrees In Hausa appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

