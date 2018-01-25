Cholera ‘stabilising’ DR Congo capital: MSF

Kinshasa, DR Congo | AFP | A cholera outbreak in the DR Congo capital Kinshasa is stabilising and moving in a downward trend, the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Wednesday.

The latest outbreak has affected 23 of the 26 provinces in the vast central African country since 2017, with “55,000 people falling ill… and around 1,190 deaths”, according to MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders.

“The situation (in Kinshasa) is stable with a downward trend, but it does not exclude vigilance, because the epidemic is not yet eliminated,” said Jean Liyolongo, MSF emergency coordinator.

Since the end of November, MSF has recorded a total of 826 cholera cases and 32 deaths.

“We reached the peak in week one (first week of January) when we exceeded 200 cases of cholera,” before falling back to 150 cases in the third week in the capital, said Doctor Maria Mashako, an assistant medical coordinator.

The cholera outbreak followed torrential rain and widespread flooding in Kinshasa, Africa’s third largest city, in early January.

Cholera is a highly contagious bacterial infection, which can kill within hours if left untreated.

It thrives in conditions of poor sanitation and contaminated water or food, and spreads quickly in the teeming and ramshackle capital.

Many area of the city are slums with little or no access to sanitation or electricity.

MSF has said it was the worst cholera epidemic in the country since 1994.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Cholera ‘stabilising’ DR Congo capital: MSF appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

