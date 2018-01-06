Chris Erondu’s Staying Power

Sometime ago, Chris Erondu, a popular night club owner, took a bold and courageous step when he rebranded his popular night club, The Page.The decision to transform The Page into De Vogue was well thought out and the gains are visible to the blind today.

Since the De Vogue literally rose from the ashes of The Page, Erondu’s image has further received a boost in nightclub/entertainment sector in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

In spite of the current harsh economic situation in the country he has continued to dazzle his customers with top of the range services in a cool and welcoming ambience. He came into the industry when many had thought that the business climate was already saturated. But he deployed his creativity and came up with astounding concepts that instantly made him the toast of many

While many of his contemporaries have fallen by the way side, he stands tall, growing his clientele. Certainly, there is something he is doing right with De Vogue.

