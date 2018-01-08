Chris Ngige reveals Buhari’s plan on Minimum Wage

Dr. Chris Ngige make it known publicly that President Muhammadu is planning to give Nigerian civil servants an upgraded pay bundle, Minimum wage this year. The Minister of Labour and Employment revealed that the plan will work out well this year because of the hard work the president is putting to it.

He said the reasoning of the Federal Government was to endorse a minimum wage that will be permitted by law and would be worthy to all partners .

While revealing this with columnists at Ifitedunu, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Ngige added that together with the President, they are working closely to make sure the minimum wage increment become a success.

He said the parties involved in the planning are set up by President Buhari. According to him, the committee set up for the increment in minimum wage had started working out their plans and probably finish on the activity in the second from last quarter of this year .

Recalling that the civil servants went on protest last year, 2017 to protest for increment in the minimum wage.

He said , “We had our inaugural gathering on 14 th December and we completed a structure for our work .

” We will complete our activity before the second from last quarter of this year , however we may complete prior .

” Minimum wage is a national issue and just the government can administer on it . Work matter and the issue of national the lowest pay permitted by law is in the Exclusive List .

” President Buhari is checking it entirely, and I am observing it as well.

” I wear a twofold top as clergyman of work , who is the controller and furthermore as the appointee administrator of the board of trustees . “

