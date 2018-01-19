 Christian Man Whipped Publicly for Selling Alcohol in Indonesia – Newsweek | Nigeria Today
Christian Man Whipped Publicly for Selling Alcohol in Indonesia – Newsweek

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in World


Christian Man Whipped Publicly for Selling Alcohol in Indonesia
A Christian man in Indonesia was publicly flogged on Friday for selling alcohol in violation of Islamic law. The whipping took place outside of a mosque in the provincial capital of the conservative Aceh province. He received 36 lashes for the offense
