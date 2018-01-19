Christian Man Whipped Publicly for Selling Alcohol in Indonesia – Newsweek
Newsweek
Christian Man Whipped Publicly for Selling Alcohol in Indonesia
Newsweek
A Christian man in Indonesia was publicly flogged on Friday for selling alcohol in violation of Islamic law. The whipping took place outside of a mosque in the provincial capital of the conservative Aceh province. He received 36 lashes for the offense …
