Christopher Kolade: My educational foundation at Fourah Bay, S/Leone – The News



The News Christopher Kolade: My educational foundation at Fourah Bay, S/Leone

The News

Dr. Christopher Kolade, veteran broadcaster, and former Nigeria's High Commissioner to the UK clocked 85 on 28 December 2017. President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, commended Kolade's many years of contributions to …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

