Chude Jideonwo launches new Platform to Spread Happiness across Africa
After 12 years as chief executive of media group, RED, based out of Nigeria and Rwanda, Chude Jideonwo has announced his new venture, Joy, Inc. The company which has a mission to spread happiness across Africa was launched after he concluded a World Fellowship at Yale University in December 2017. Joy, Inc. (www.joyinc.xyz) is a […]
The post Chude Jideonwo launches new Platform to Spread Happiness across Africa appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!