 Church body calls for safety for Hoërskool Overvaal pupils – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Church body calls for safety for Hoërskool Overvaal pupils – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Church body calls for safety for Hoërskool Overvaal pupils
Eyewitness News
Protests began outside the school last week, with marchers calling for transformation and a change in the school's language policy. Police form a line to separate protesters from parents outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging as protests outside the
Hoërskool Overvaal is not racist‚ says black former pupilSowetanLIVE Sunday Wolrd
Coloureds stand up for their culture as many believe there is a 'war' against AfrikaansCitizen
Motshekga, Lesufi meet stakeholders at Hoërskool OvervaaleNCA
News24 –Brinkwire (press release)
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.