Church imposes fine on brides who arrive late to weddings – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Church imposes fine on brides who arrive late to weddings
The Punch
A vicar who got fed up of brides turning up late to their own weddings has imposed a £100 fine on those who cannot stick to their allotted time slot. Canon John Corbyn has imposed the charge on couples who arrive more than 20 minutes late to their …
Vicar in Kent fines brides £100 if late to own wedding
Vicar hits brides with £100 fine if they are late for their own wedding
UK Vicar Introduces Fine If Bride Is Late
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!