Cindy Blessing: How I Perfected My Craft

Chikezie Blessing Chiedozie is the Chief Executive Officer of Egostherskincare/ Egostherkoncept. The diva, who is fondly called Cindy Blessing, is a beautician who derives pleasure and contentment in customers’ satisfaction. In this chat with Tosin Clegg, she talks about her success story, challenges, plans to take Nollywood by storm

How long have you been a beautician?

It has always been in my blood to be a beautician right from secondary school days, but officially, I started four years ago. As a young girl, we all liked looking good, especially when you live around big aunties with flawless skin, with beautiful faces, and I really wanted to have their kind of skin tone and look flawless and beautiful like them. One thing about me is that I ask questions a lot.

Can you share your success story?

My success story actually started through Instagram. Anytime I post pictures, I get comments like ‘your skin is so flawless, you’re beautiful what cream are you using and all that. With all these questions all the time, people really want to know what cream I use. So, I decided to go into skin training to perfect my craft so as to reach out to people. I’ve been making my own cream for about three to four years now. And to God be the glory, it’s been awesome.

Where do you see your brand in five years’ time?

We are expanding and, by His grace, we will be launching new products and getting our office ready. Egostherskincare/ Egostherkoncept will be heard of all over the world. We will be a household name with multiple branches, by God’s grace.

Tell us about your childhood

I’m from Abia State. I’m the last of five children and also an orphan. I actually lost my dad at a very tender age and lost my mom in 2000. Growing up days has not been easy, but God has been merciful.

What were the challenges you faced as an orphan and how did you cope?

Being an orphan is nothing to be ashamed of. I only get sad when people and friends talk about their mom, especially Mother’s Day. Sometimes, I really wish my mom or dad is there for me to pour out my heart to. It hasn’t really been easy, going through some emotional stress all by yourself with no parents to run to.

