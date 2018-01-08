Citizen presenter Syombua Mwele sends a humble plea to Cyprian Nyakundi after the attack on Emmy Kosgei – Ghafla!
Citizen presenter Syombua Mwele sends a humble plea to Cyprian Nyakundi after the attack on Emmy Kosgei
Cyprian Nyakundi came up with an explanation why Emmy Kosgei fell in love with an old Nigerian apostle and many people found it totally offensive. The blogger is perplexed why any woman would fall for a Nigerian man. He claims that Naija men are born …
Kenyan controversial blogger shares his opinion about gospel singer, Kosgei's decision to marry a Nigerian Pastor
