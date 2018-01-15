City lose, Sanchez off? Premier League talking points – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
City lose, Sanchez off? Premier League talking points
Vanguard
Manchester City saw their long unbeaten run in the Premier League brought to a shuddering halt at the weekend as Liverpool shrugged off the departure of Philippe Coutinho to claim a dramatic 4-3 victory. Sanchez. A disjointed Arsenal slipped to a 2-1 …
Magic number: The 24 players with most hat-tricks in Premier League history
Bournemouth come from behind to beat lacklustre Arsenal
Arsenal: Game mismanagement indicative of total mismanagement
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!