 City of Cape Town could run out of water by April – Independent Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

City of Cape Town could run out of water by April – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

City of Cape Town could run out of water by April
Independent Online
CAPE Town, a city of 3.7million people and one of the world's iconic tourist destinations, could run out of water by April as the city's worst drought in a century risks forcing residents to join queues for emergency rations. “Day Zero” – the date taps
Tackling Cape Town's water crisisFin24
Cape Town Confronts Looming 'Day Zero' Water Crisismalaysiandigest.com
Why Cape Town's levy looks dead in the waterBusiness Day
Free Malaysia Today –News24 –Citizen –Politicsweb
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.