City of Johannesburg official fired for awarding tenders to own company – News24
|
News24
|
City of Johannesburg official fired for awarding tenders to own company
News24
Johannesburg – The City of Johannesburg has fired a senior official for allegedly awarding tenders to their own private company, a strategic adviser said on Friday. "The official engaged in private business without prior consent from the City, breached …
Tender dispute stalls Joburg institutional review
Johannesburg City dismisses senior official for corruption
Senior Joburg official axed over dodgy tender deals
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!