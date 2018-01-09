 Cleer’s 360 Space Smart Home Speaker gives Alexa a bigger, or quieter, voice | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cleer’s 360 Space Smart Home Speaker gives Alexa a bigger, or quieter, voice

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Alexa is great, but could she be even better if she could listen more accurately, and respond more intimately? Cleer Audio is betting yes, and hopes its Space 360-degree smart speaker is all the proof you’ll need.

The post Cleer’s 360 Space Smart Home Speaker gives Alexa a bigger, or quieter, voice appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.