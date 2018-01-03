Cleric hails Ika Weekly pubisher, Ashien @ 70

By Tare Youdeowei

agbor—Rev. Fr. Christopher Ibude of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Ewuru-Agbor, Ika South, Delta State, has described Mr. Steve Ekiri-Mekiriuwa Ashien, Publisher of Ika Weekly newspaper, as a devout Christian and philanthropist per excellence who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the church.

Rev. Fr. Ibude made this known at the Thanksgiving Mass to celebrate Ashien’s 70th birthday, as he prayed that God will continue to bless, guide and protect Ashien.

The Mass was followed by a reception at Uwaifo Primary School sports Ground Ewuru-Agbor, which saw Chairman of the occasion, Prince Adams Gbenoba describe Ashien as; “a goal-getter, a man of many parts with impeccable character and above all a philanthropist who has contributed in no small measure to the betterment of Ewuru-Agbor and humanity in general.”

Responding, Ashien enthused; “I am overwhelmed and short of words to express my profound gratitude to the dignitaries that have graced my 70th birthday celebration and the honour bestowed on me. I thank God for your lives.”

The celebration also featured the launch of a book, the Man CENTRAL Steve Ekiri-Mekiriuwa Ashien,WE KNOW, which was reviewed by immediate past Provost of the College of Education, Agbor, Dr. Emmanuel Tibi.

