Cleric Kidnaps Woman From Winners Chapel Vigil, Rapes Her For One Week

A cleric identified simply as Paul has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command after he allegedly kidnapped a lady and raped her for a week. Paul allegedly kidnapped 21-year-old Esther from the vigil of a Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners’ Chapel) branch opposite his shop in Ibusa, Asaba, Delta state on January […]

