 Cleric urges unmarried, youths to shun fornication | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cleric urges unmarried, youths to shun fornication

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Jos – Rev. Fr. Alex Dung has advised youths and the unmarried in the society to desist from indulging in fornication.

Nigerian youths performing at the 2017 African Arts & Crafts Expo, Abuja

Dung, who is the Communication Director of Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, gave the advice in a sermon at the Church of Assumption Parish, Chongo’pyeng, Jos.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Dung was on a vacation visit to the Parish.

He described fornication as one of the greatest sins of mankind, as it disconnects human beings from the creator.

“Your body is a member that makes up the body of Christ, and it is not meant for fornication.

“All other sins are committed outside the body, but to fornicate is to sin against your own body.

“And because your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, you must keep away from anything that will also keep God far from you.

“The sin of fornication has destroyed many souls, it has made God denied many their blessings in life.

“This is why you should use your youthful time and bodies for the glory of God, ” the cleric said.

He further advised young people to seek sexual satisfaction through proper and acceptable means, rather than indulge in it by sinning against God. (NAN)

The post Cleric urges unmarried, youths to shun fornication appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.