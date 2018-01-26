CNN is closing its doors on Beme, YouTube star Casey Neistat’s video company

YouTube star Casey Neistat’s video-sharing app Beme, is officially shutting down. After CNN purchased the company for $25 million dollars in November 2016, both Neistat and his Beme co-founder Matt Hackett are leaving.

