Coalition Demands Repositioning Of Oil Sector

A coalition of civil society organizations, Group for Development Initiative, Integrity Support Group, Unstoppable Initiative for National Development and Youth Council of Nigeria have called on all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to support NNPC and Federal Government in repositioning the oil and gas industry. The coalition lead by Comrade Abolore Ola Bakare, […]

The post Coalition Demands Repositioning Of Oil Sector appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

