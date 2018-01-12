 Cobhams Asuquo’s ‘One Hit’ is every artiste’s prayer | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cobhams Asuquo’s ‘One Hit’ is every artiste’s prayer

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

EVERY artiste wants a ‘hit song’ every single time they record. More than many, Cobhams Asuquo can relate to this yearn, having been on all sides of the table. On his new offering, ‘One Hit’, the gifted producer, singer, and songwriter speaks the mind of every artiste to whom music is a career On his […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.