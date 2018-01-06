Cobhams New Single For Everyone Struggling To Blow, “One Hit”, Is Everything

One of Nigeria’s best and award-winning producer, Cobhams Asuquo has released a new track titled One Hit. The song which is his birthday gift to the public beautifully captures the desire and prayer of a struggling gifted musician in Nigeria looking to blow with one hit.

He explains in an inspirational note

Over the years I have watched many musicians come from nothing to become the stars that they are today. Last year, in particular, saw many people become successful practically overnight; and not just once but many times over.

In the same vein, I also have the honour of meeting some of the most gifted individuals in my experience who have nothing but their talent, a dream and a light in their hearts that keeps them going in the hope that one day their day will come.

Against the ever-mounting odds that threaten to put out that light they keep believing. I know your desperation. I have been there and have been fortunate enough to come through, so this to encourage you to hang in there.

This song is for you – whoever you are, if you’ve have tried and failed so many times and teetered on the edge of giving up but just cannot bring yourself to do so.

This song is for you who needs just that One shot, One chance, One…something – whatever it is…, that will make a difference in your life; One Hit is my heartfelt prayer that this year, you find your ONE HIT.

