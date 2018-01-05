Coca-Cola empowers 50 displaced women – The Punch
The Punch
Coca-Cola empowers 50 displaced women
Coca-Cola Nigeria has announced a micro business empowerment scheme for over 50 internally displaced women. The company made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the project was part of its 5by20 Women Economic Empowerment …
