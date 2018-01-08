 Coca-Cola in new customer rewards | Nigeria Today
Coca-Cola in new customer rewards

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business, Uganda

Simon Otudu, one of the winners receives Shs5m from Coca- Cola’s Patrick Oyuru. INDEPENDENT J/BUSINGE

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Century Bottling Company Limited (Coca-Cola) is running a promotion called “Vimba ne Coca-Cola, an Under the Crown (UTC) promotion that is seeing hundreds win instant airtime and cash prizes.

The promotion, which started towards the end of last year, is running up to March this year. Consumers of the company’s brands will stand a chance to win over Shs 1 million daily in airtime and instant cash, as well as weekly cash prizes of Shs100, 000 up to Shs 5 million.

According to Miriam Limo, the Coca-Cola Uganda brand manager, this promotion targets company’s customers.

“This UTC promotion is our way of appreciating the support we have received from our consumers by giving them airtime to stay in touch with their friends and families,” Limo said. To participate in the promotion, one has to buy any of the company’s products – Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Stoney, Krest and others, check under the gold crown for the unique code and SMS it to 6088.

The post Coca-Cola in new customer rewards appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

