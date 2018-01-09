Colors that really matter (and black’s not 1 of them) – WND.com



WND.com Colors that really matter (and black's not 1 of them)

WND.com

If I had waited just a few seconds longer, I would've missed her. Who am I talking about? Maame Biney, of course. The 17-year-old American short track speed skating phenom that just happens to be black sailed by three of her teammates in the 500-meter …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

