Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Struggling Newscastle have reportedly lined up a move for rejuvenated Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho. Newcastle are in the market to land a proven striker before the close of January’s transfer window on Wednesday night after  a 3-0 bashing by Chelsea sent them packing from the FA Cup. Iheanacho, who is experiencing a resurgence at […]

The post “Come And Play For Us” – Newcastle Begs Iheanacho appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

