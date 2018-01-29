Comedian Bovi Reveals Actress Dorcas Fapson’s Biggest Crime. – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Comedian Bovi Reveals Actress Dorcas Fapson's Biggest Crime.
Information Nigeria
Nigerian comedian, Bovi has shared his two cents on the ongoing situation between actress Dorcas Shola Fapson and a Taxify driver she alleged tried to abduct and r*pe her. He took to his Instagram page to write her an open letter and to, as well …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!