 Comedian Bovi Reveals Actress Dorcas Fapson’s Biggest Crime. – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Comedian Bovi Reveals Actress Dorcas Fapson’s Biggest Crime. – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Comedian Bovi Reveals Actress Dorcas Fapson's Biggest Crime.
Information Nigeria
Nigerian comedian, Bovi has shared his two cents on the ongoing situation between actress Dorcas Shola Fapson and a Taxify driver she alleged tried to abduct and r*pe her. He took to his Instagram page to write her an open letter and to, as well

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.