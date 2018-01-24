Comedian I Go Dye pens Open Letter to President Buhari

Comedian I Go Dye has on his Instagram written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari advising that he abandon his agenda for a second term. “It’s better to leave the stage when the ovation is loud,” I Go Dye wrote, adding that there is nothing new for the president to conquer. Advancing and transferring political […]

The post Comedian I Go Dye pens Open Letter to President Buhari appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

