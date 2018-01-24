 Comedian I Go Dye pens Open Letter to President Buhari | Nigeria Today
Comedian I Go Dye pens Open Letter to President Buhari

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Comedian I Go Dye has on his Instagram written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari advising that he abandon his agenda for a second term. “It’s better to leave the stage when the ovation is loud,” I Go Dye wrote, adding that there is nothing new for the president to conquer. Advancing and transferring political […]

The post Comedian I Go Dye pens Open Letter to President Buhari appeared first on BellaNaija.

